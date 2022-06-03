ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — School-aged children in the Stateline will once again have access to free meals this summer.

The Summer Food Service Program returns on Monday. It has been around for more than 3 decades.

Children 18-and-under can visit any of the more than 30 supervised sites in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive a lunch and a snack.

The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Some locations will have summer activities, as well.

The program is paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

2022 Summer Food Program Based Sites for Winnebago and Boone Counties

Rockford

Alpine Hills Park, 4402 Larson Ave.

Beattie Playground, 1251 Rural St.

Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd

Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave.

Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.

Community Life Center of Rockford, 1001 Bishop Washington Ave.

Elliott Playground, 1000 Mill Rd.

Fairground Valley Community Center, 609 Kilburn Ave.

Flodin Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Mill Rd.

Harkins Pool, 910 Acorn St. – Lunch only

Harmon Park, 1952 East Gate Parkway

Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.

Ken Rock Community Ctr., 625 Adams St.

Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St.

Lewis Lemon School, 1993 Mulberry St.

Mandeville Park, 650 Montague Rd.

Northwest Com. Ctr., 1325 N. Johnston Ave.

Orton Keyes Community Center, 633 Ranger St.

Patriot’s Gateway Community Ctr., 615 S. 5th St.

Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.

St. Elizabeth Com. Ctr. 1536 S. Main St.

Swan Hillman School Park, 3701 Greendale Ave.

Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park’s Haskell Youth Summer Camp, 815 N. Rockton Ave.

United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.

YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St.

YMCA Jr. Achievers Program, 1829 N. Rockton Ave.

YMCA – Outdoor Pavilion, 200 Y Blvd.

Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.

Loves Park Sites

YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd

Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.

Machesney Park

Carlson Boys & Girls Club, 7406 Elm Ave.

South Beloit Site

South Beloit Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 1161 Dorr Rd., South Beloit IL

Boone County Boone County Health Dept., 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday Capron Lions Club 305 East North St. Monday Only