ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chapter of “Becca’s Closet” celebrated its grand reopening since closing to COVID-19 last year.

Thousands of beautiful gowns, shoes and accessories were made available on Saturday, just in time for prom. It was a chance for everyone to have a blast, and a dream come true for some to find the perfect prom outfit.

Organizers said that “Becca’s Closet,” 1829 N. Rockton Ave., is all about promoting self-confidence and individual beauty.

“Girls are really wanting to go and have that extravagant, gorgeous dress but can’t pay the money for it,” said Grace Ellsworth, a staff volunteer at Becca’s Closet.

Saturday was the first time the store has been open since being shut down by COVID-19. Ellsworth said that she started helping out after she first heard about the non-profit when she was a freshman in high school.

That was eight years ago.

“We have thousands upon thousands of dresses here, and girls have so many options,” Ellsworth said. “We have so many different sizes, so many colors, so many lengths and the girls absolutely love it and they have the time of their lives.”

Organizers said that there is no limit to styles, or colors, avaliable.

“I didn’t think I was going to find so many dresses to try on. I think it’s really cool,” said Giulia Casiraghi, Aurora Vedovato and Laura Bartole, students at Huntley High School. “Yeah, it’s really cool, I can’t wait for the prom. Yeah, I’m really excited. It’s also very exciting because we are all from Italy, and in Italy we don’t have prom, so it’s a first thing for us.”

The girls were visiting “Becca’s Closet” for the first time, and said that the experience was better than they expected.

“I’m so excited because I finally found like the right dress,” Bartole said. “I feel like this is the right one, so I’m really happy. I’m ready for prom.”

Organizers said that one of the main goals is for every girl to find their dream dress.

“So being happy now, it’s really exciting to see the girls getting excited about something this year,” Ellsworth said.

Those will old dresses in the back of their closet can send them over to “Becca’s Closet.”