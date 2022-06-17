(WTVO) — Ten million students across the state will soon lose access to free meals at school after a federal program ends.

For the past two years, the government has provided families with waivers redeemable for breakfast and lunch.

The program ends on June 30th.

However, if a school district meets the criteria to be eligible for the Community Eligibility Program, the meals will continue.

Rockford Public School District 205 does qualify, so any student under the age of 18 can get breakfast and lunch.

The first round of meals will be given out at Haskell Elementary School next week and will continue through August.

Pick up locations will change; a full list is available here.