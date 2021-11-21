Freedom “A Church Without Walls” has a new home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford church got a new home, and is on a mission to help spread their voice in the community.

Freedom “A Church Without Walls” cut the ribbon and opened their doors for the first time Sunday at 1406 School St. The church said their goal is to impact, empower and engage the community in hopes to reduce violence.

They said the deeper meaning to their name is that there are no boundaries, and no limitations, in their message.

“I’m excited about being pastor here in Rockford,” said Kevin McGinnis, the church’s Senior Pastor. “A new city that I’m unfamiliar with, but it’s a city that I will get aquatinted with.”