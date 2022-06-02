FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — George Buss, 64, who made a career of performing as President Abraham Lincoln nationwide, has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for child pornography.

Buss will also be required to register as a sex offender for life and serve 4 years of probation.

He was sentenced Wednesday, June 1st. In addition, the judge sentenced him to 40 days in jail, with credit for time served, for patronizing a prostitute.

Buss was arrested in August 2020 after a criminal investigation discovered he had videos of children engaged in sex acts.

His trial was set to begin in December 2020 but was delayed.

Buss has been a professional Lincoln impersonator since 1986.

In 2018, Buss, along with Freeport native Tim Connors, traveled to Washington D.C. to portray Lincoln and Stephen Douglas at the Lincoln Forum in Gettysburg in a reenactment of the historical duo’s debates.