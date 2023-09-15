FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport will be home to the Northwest Illinois Airshow this Saturday, the third year for the event that organizers say grows larger every year.

Organizer Mark Mannino said that since Rockford and Janesville stopped hosting annual airshows, they decided to start one in Stephenson County.

“We’ve got the Blackhawk [helicopter] this year, so hopefully, that’s the beginning of a lot more to come in the future. The [Army] reserves will be here tomorrow with some new vehicles, new weaponry. So that’s big, that’s huge,” he said.

The airshow starts at 1:30 p.m. at Albertus Airport, 2250 S. Walnut Road.