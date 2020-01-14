Freeport armed robber steals nearly $7,000 worth of cell phones

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are looking for an armed suspect who stole $6,760 in cell phones from a Verizon store during a Monday night robbery.

Police say they were called to the Russell Cellular store at 2725 Route 26 in Freeport at 7:40 p.m.

An employee said a male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and directed the employee into a back room. There, the employee was allegedly ordered to open a safe and then lay down on the floor.

The robber then took multiple cell phones from the safe and ran southbound from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a red mask which covered the lower portion of his face.

Police believe the suspect was picked up by a vehicle on an access road south of the store.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Freeport Police Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

