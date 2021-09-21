Freeport Art Museum moving, adding outdoor plaza

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – A stateline museum is relocating.

Freeport Art Museum officials said that the new additions, and address, will be a win for The Pretzel City. It is being done in part to help with revitalization efforts of Downtown Freeport, officials said.

The special plaza, called the Freeport Arts Plaza, is being created as a place for concerts, as well as a spot tp display and check out local art.

“The space itself will look very different in just a couple of weeks,” said Jessica Modica, the Executive Director of the Freeport Art Museum, “So, the development of this space began in 2015, so it is very rewarding to start to see it finally get towards completion. This summer was the first time we were able to use the space.”

Modica said that this was a long time coming, but thanks to private donations and grants, they are now able to make the plans a reality.

“We were able to attract $500,000 from a private donor, and that is what really allowed us to start construction, and that attracted more private donors, so we were able to raise more than $850,000 for this project,” said Modica.

“Downtown Freeport is the anchor to the county, and really to the city, so it is extremely important to continue to bring people to the heart of Freeport and Stephenson county, so downtown is a mecca for arts, culture, entertainment,” said Nicole Haas, the Brand Director for Greater Freeport Partnership.

Modica said that they are already thinking about the future.

“To see people utilize the space in the way we envisioned them, using the space is very gratifying and serves to bolster us in our next effort, which is renovating a building for the museum,” Modica said.

Although the arts plaza is not complete yet, there will be two art sculptures added to the site in just a few weeks.