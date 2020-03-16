Freeport asking for business owners’ help in assessing economic damage due to COVID-19

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Greater Freeport Partnership is asking small business owners to help them asses the economic impact of COVID-19 to Stephenson County businesses.

City officials are asking for response to a quick survey so the county can get appropriate federal resources. People are asked to respond before March 20th.

You can find the survey here.

The full press release is below:

Survey responses needed for local COVID-19 resources for small business

The Greater Freeport Partnership is working with the State of Illinois and Stephenson County to reach out to businesses in Stephenson County to help the Small Business Administration assess the impacts and economic injury of COVID-19 to businesses.

The following survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete and will be essential in helping the State of Illinois to get maximum federal resources to help local businesses.

Please fill out the survey found at https://form.jotform.com/200717156003039 as soon as possible, preferably by March 20 so the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity can develop an accurate assessment of the impacts and needs of Stephenson County businesses.

The Partnership has also created an online directory of local resources for small businesses and residents who are looking for updated information at https://greaterfreeport.com/2020/03/13/stephensoncountycovid19/.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at business@greaterfreeport.com or at 815-233-1350.

