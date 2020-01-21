Freeport Auto Zone employee arrested for fraud

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Kyle Ennenga was arrested on charges that he defrauded the business of nearly $2,000.

Freeport Police say that between October 13th, 2019, and January 1st, 2020, while working at the Auto Zone, at 1710 S. West Avenue, Ennenga stole $1,949.54 from the business by conducting fraudulent returns for warranties bought by previous customers.

Ennenga was arrested on January 17th, 2020. He was charged with felony Theft and taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

He has since bonded out and was released, pending his next court appearance.

