FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is celebrating the start of a massive project.

The city broke ground on one of its largest reconstruction projects Tuesday morning, with $10 million being invested in Adams Avenue.

It includes new water, sewer and storm water infrastructure, as well as curbs and street surfaces. The project aims to help those living in Freeport’s 3rd and 5th Wards.

The construction will take place between Float and Arcade Avenues.