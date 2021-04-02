Freeport bus driver arrested on charges of child pornography

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Elvert Williams, 31, a Freeport school bus driver, was arrested Thursday on charges of child pornography.

According to court records, Williams was charged with 7 counts of child pornography involving victims under the age of 13.

In a media release Friday, the Freeport School District said, “The allegations are among the worst that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further action.”