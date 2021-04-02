Freeport bus driver arrested on charges of child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Stephenson County Jail

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Elvert Williams, 31, a Freeport school bus driver, was arrested Thursday on charges of child pornography.

According to court records, Williams was charged with 7 counts of child pornography involving victims under the age of 13.

In a media release Friday, the Freeport School District said, “The allegations are among the worst that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further action.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories