Freeport cannabis farm is expanding–and looking for new hires

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Business is booming for state marijuana manufacturers. So much so that some farms are looking to expand their operations and hire employees in the process.

One Freeport business is hiring while growing the Pretzel City itself.

“We want to be able to deliver good quality cannabis wherever people want it, whenever they want it,” explained Charles Amadin, the general manager for In Grown Farms.

A local cannabis cultivation center is expanding. In Grown Farms is looking for more people to help with operations.

“We’re actually one of the six or seven dispensaries that actually have a footprint throughout all the dispensaries,” explained Amadin. “We have great relationships all throughout the state, so we supply everybody.”

The company’s products can be found in dispensaries like Sunnyside and Maple Glen in Rockford.

“Those are some of our favorite dispensaries,” Amadin said.

In 2015, In Grown Farms opened a 3,000 square foot facility. It will now expand to 80,000 square feet and they need nearly 100 more employees.

“One of our missions in the State of Illinois really we’ve been trying to focus on employment to give opportunities to the community where we’re serving,” he added. “We started an initiative last year to really focus on folks from disproportionately impacted communities, folks going through the expungement process.”

Greater Freeport Partnership’s executive director Mark Williams says it’s a company that has helped bring residents back to Freeport.

“It’s bringing back people who have lived here one time before, but it’s also providing jobs and opportunities for employees, workers, and residents within the Freeport area and certain social equity metrics that they have to hit too,” Williams said.