FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport will be looking for new leadership.

City Manager Randy Bukas announced his retirement, saying that he will leave the job on June 30.

He was appointed to the job in May 2020. He served as the city’s finance director before that.

Bukas has served for 46 years in local government in all, including in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Freeport City Council will start a nation-wide search for the next city manager. The position oversees day-to-day operations of city services, which includes departments like police, fire, water and sewer and public works.