Freeport community celebrates Juneteenth

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Calls for social justice across the nation have inspired Stateline communities to rally for the cause. Saturday afternoon in Freeport, dozens gathered for a Juneteenth celebration at Junior’s Place.

The holiday highlights the end of slavery. Organizers say the event is a reminder of how far the nation has come by working together.

“You know, it’s not in vain. All of the hard work, all of the marches, all of the protests, all of the everything from the slavery to everything that happened, it’s not going in vain. We’re free, and we’re one nation under God is what it is. One nation under God,” explained Billy Adams Jr.

Organizers say the event is open to the entire community.

