Freeport company hands out free toilet paper

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Malcolm Eaton Enterprises, at 570 W Lamm Road in Freeport, offered free toilet paper to its neighbors Tuesday, and residents turned out in droves to refresh their supply.

The company is a non-profit that offers help to people with developmental disabilities.

Freeport resident Lawrence Mitchell took advantage of the giveaway and said he has 6 people at home.

“I’m glad my neighbor called me and brought me up. To see that companies are coming together and supporting people and giving back so it’s a great thing,” he said.

Malcolm Eaton Enterprises’ contribution will make sure his household doesn’t run out.

The company says it hopes to make enough to have up to 300 bags this Thursday.

