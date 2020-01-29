Freeport couple accused of criminal neglect of a disabled person

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, John and Tammy Reimers were arrested by Freeport Police for allegedly starving a disabled person and depriving them of necessary medication.

According to police, the Reimers are caregivers for a 22-year-old disabled person for whom they failed to give medications to, even though they knew the medications were necessary to maintain the victim’s health.

The complaint also alleges that the couple deprived the victim of food.

John Reimers, 50, was charged with Criminal Neglect of a Disabled Person.

Tammy Reimers, 47, was also charged with Criminal Neglect of a Disabled Person.

Both Reimers were taken to the Stephenson County Jail on $25,000 bond each.

