Freeport declares State of Emergency, imposes 8 p.m. curfew

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Mayor of Freeport has declared a State of Emergency and imposed a curfew, for Monday at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Jodi Miller said the declaration and curfew was issued in preparation for additional vandalism and violence in the city.

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to acts of property damage and violence over the weekend, the City said Monday.

“The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was senseless and incredibly tragic. Our prayers are with his family and friends. As a society, we cannot tolerate racism and it is a very important time for people to be heard. The City of Freeport respects First Amendment rights. However, this must be done without bringing more pain and destruction to our City. Violence, looting and property destruction only causes more suffering. I urge our citizens to voice their thoughts in a safe and peaceful manner. As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another.” said Mayor Miller.

Freeport Police will enforce the curfew, with exceptions for those traveling to and from work, seeking medical care, or fleeing from dangerous circumstances.

The curfew will expire Tuesday morning, June 2nd at 6 a.m. “unless a further extension is deemed necessary,” the city said in a news release.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

