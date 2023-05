FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — For residents who like beef and do not mind needles, a local blood center would like your help.

The Stephenson/Winnebago County Beef Association donated beef sticks to the Rock River Valley Blood Center’s Freeport Donor Center.

Anyone who donates blood there will get one.

It is all part of celebrating “National Beef Month,” and the Beef Association hopes to spotlight farmers and processors with their donation.