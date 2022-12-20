ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tristan “Whip” Euell, 39, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison last week for trafficking heroin.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Euell admitted to distributing heroin in Freeport in 2017.

He was arrested in a 2018 drug bust that netted five other suspects, during which investigators seized guns, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and $65,000 in cash.

His sentence was enhanced due to his criminal history, which included multiple felony convictions, the DOJ said in a press release.

Euell’s arrest was the result of an investigation by the Rockford Area Violent Gang Task Force, the Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT), and the Freeport Police Department.

The Rockford Area Violent Gang Task Force is led by the FBI and includes members of the Rockford, Loves Park, and Freeport police departments.