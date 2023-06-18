FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) –Two Freeport families have been left without a place to live after their building went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of S. Blackhawk Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Freeport Fire Department.

They found when they arrived that the residents had safely evacuated the two-story home, which had fire throughout. The blaze was extinguished after additional shifts were called to the scene.

While damages were unknown at the time of this writing, the building is believed to be a total loss. There is additional damage to a nearby fence and home.

One resident was treated on the scene for injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the two families. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.