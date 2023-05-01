FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a house fire in Freeport Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called to Willow Avenue, just sought of Galena Avenue, to reports of a fire. Firefighters found a fire in an upstairs bedroom, which was quickly put out.

Although the fire was contained to one unit of the house, an additional unite was also evacuated and the family temporarily displaced. The Red Cross is assisting both families.

Damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the blaze has been deemed accidental.