Freeport Family Video is closing

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Family Video announced the closure of its Freeport location.

The store, located at 1005 W Galena Ave, will run a liquidation sale until October 10th.

“On behalf of all our employees, we want to thank all the customers who have continued to visit Family Video all these years,” the store said in a statement.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

