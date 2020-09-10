Freeport Family Video is closing

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Family Video announced the closure of its Freeport location.
The store, located at 1005 W Galena Ave, will run a liquidation sale until October 10th.
“On behalf of all our employees, we want to thank all the customers who have continued to visit Family Video all these years,” the store said in a statement.
