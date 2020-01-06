Freeport felon arrested on weapons charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Adrian Lopez was arrested Saturday for possession of brass knuckles, after police were called to a disturbance at a residential home.

Freeport Police say that around 12 a.m., they were called to the 1500 block of S. Chicago Avenue for the report of a disturbance between occupants of a vehicle and people at the home.

When officers arrive, they say the vehicle was attempting to leave, and was stopped by police at Chicago Avenue and Empire STreet.

Police say they found brass knuckles on Lopez, who was a passenger. Lopez had previously been convicted of felony offenses, so his possession of the weapon was upgraded to a felony charge.

He appeared before a Stephenson County Judge on Sunday and was ordered held on a $3,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

