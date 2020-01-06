Freeport felon arrested on weapons charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Freeport Police Department

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Adrian Lopez was arrested Saturday for possession of brass knuckles, after police were called to a disturbance at a residential home.

Freeport Police say that around 12 a.m., they were called to the 1500 block of S. Chicago Avenue for the report of a disturbance between occupants of a vehicle and people at the home.

When officers arrive, they say the vehicle was attempting to leave, and was stopped by police at Chicago Avenue and Empire STreet.

Police say they found brass knuckles on Lopez, who was a passenger. Lopez had previously been convicted of felony offenses, so his possession of the weapon was upgraded to a felony charge.

He appeared before a Stephenson County Judge on Sunday and was ordered held on a $3,000 bond.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories