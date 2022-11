FREEPORT, Il. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire officials are calling a fire suspicious after dousing flames at a vacant structure on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 300 block of South Hancock around 4:20 p.m. for reported smoke.

Freeport Fire Department

They found a fire inside the vacant structure on the property, and another small fire inside, officials said.

The fire was extinguished and no one was hurt.

The fire department says the cause is under investigation.