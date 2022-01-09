Freeport Fire Chief Bard Liggett passes away, aged 55

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett, aged 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday, according to the department.

Liggett had served the Freeport Fire Department since July 2019, after serving the City of Beloit’s Fire Department for 30 years, including 16 years as the department’s Fire Chief. Liggett was elected as the 1st Vice President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association in December 2021.

Funeral arrangements will be made available through Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home in Beloit. The City of Freeport offered their condolences to Liggett’s wife, family and friend and the City of Beloit Fire Department.