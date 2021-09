FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department were called out Monday night to rescue a person who had fallen down and elevator shaft at the Masonic Temple.

According to the fire department, firemen were called to the facility, at 305 W. Stephenson Street at 8:26 p.m., and were able to remove the person by 9:55 p.m.

Authorities did not provide an update on the person’s medical condition following the rescue.