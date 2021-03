FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local fire department is working to better prepare the community for emergencies.

Freeport Fire Department is rolling out “Community Connect.” It’s a voluntary app that allows residents to report and stay in contact during an emergency.

Users can also use the portal to call for help from first responders. Businesses are also encouraged to use the app, so the fire department knows its evacuation procedures and hazardous materials list.

