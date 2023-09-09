FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire responded to a residential fire in the 700 block of W. Ordway Street Friday night.

According to the Freeport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the rear porch of the two-family residence ablaze. All residents had already evacuated the area.

Photo: Freeport Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished the flames and determined the damage was limited to the exterior of the residence.

Both families were able to return to their homes. Damages are estimated to be less than $10,000 and no injuries were reported.