ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stateline community has made their voice heard.

On Thursday, Freeport-based Rapped With Smoke was crowned best barbecue in the area.

The public vote, conducted by our own Good Day Stateline, consisted of numerous fierce competitors, including Rockford’s Batchz BBQ, Ritchie’s Smokin’ BBQ in Machesney Park, and Hicks BBQ in Rochelle.

Ultimately, voters went with the Freeport food truck known for its St. Louis-style barbecue and homemade rubs.

Owner Calvin Stalls took his barbecue to Sterling this week, and plans to be across the Stateline this summer.

“We’re gonna be out all over the place this summer, we got a lot of stuff going on,” said Stalls. “It’s gonna be a busy summer.”

Rapped with Smoke’s variety of brisket and pulled pork options could be what put them over the top.

“We do a lot of different stuff with the pulled pork and brisket,” said Stalls. “We make tacos with it, we do gyros with it, we make burritos with it. We do all kinds of stuff.”

You can find out where the food truck will be at next on their Facebook page.