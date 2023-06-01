FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A garage in Freeport was left burned to a crisp on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in the 1200 block of S. Maple Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to the Freeport Fire Department.

They found a fully engulfed garage fire at the rear of the property when they arrived. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Photo: Freeport Fire Department

Damages to the garage are estimated to be $10,000. Nearby structures received some damage from the flames as well.

No one was hurt by the fire. It was deemed to be accidental in nature.