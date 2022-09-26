FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department has received a large grant to buy a new ambulance.

The grant awards the department with almost $263,000. Funds will be coming from FEMA’s “Assistance to Firefighters Grant Vehicle Acquisition Program.” The grant has helped firefighters and first responders since 2001 by obtaining emergency equipment, vehicles and other critical needs for public safety.

The Freeport Fire Department is now assessing its ambulance needs and applying for the purchase of a new vehicle.