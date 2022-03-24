FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has accused a high school girls’ assistant JV soccer coach and science teacher of soliciting nude photos from a minor.

According to a school board member, Tyler Austin Wallace, 27, works at Freeport High School.

“The allegations are among the most serious that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further action,” the Freeport School District said in a statement.

Wallace was charged with Grooming, a charge used against an adult accused of building a relationship, trust, or emotional connection with a child or young person with the intent of manipulating, exploiting, or abusing them.

Wallace was booked into jail and has since bonded out.