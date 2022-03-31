FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Children’s Hands-on Museum has partnered with RAMP’s “I Belong” program to bring awareness to children with disabilities.

Organizers say they want kids to learn about disabilities since they interact with different children in their own lives.

They say this will improve acceptance and inclusion.

“Learning about different disabilities does help reduce bullying, and it helps kids learn that even though someone might be different from them, they might have something in common as well. So, you can be friends with people even if they have a disability,” said RAMP’s Stephenson County manager, Megan Howard.

RAMP is supported through online donations or through fundraisers at local participating Target stores.