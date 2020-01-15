Freeport hazmat spill forces residents into their homes

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Hazmat crews are called into action when a dangerous chemical is spilled at a stateline manufacturer.

Freeport Fire crews were called to Modern Plating Corporation, 701 South Hancock Avenue, Tuesday evening.

Officials say 5,500 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a holding tank and onto the pavement, an adjacent building, and the on-site stormwater retention.

The acid created a vapor plume that wafted over to the Arcade neighborhood at DeLeon between 14th and 15th Avenue.

The plant was evacuated. Residents in the nearby Arcade neighborhood were told to stay inside, but have since been given the all clear.

The Freeport Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, but no one was injured in the incident.

