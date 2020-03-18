Freeport Health Network to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Health Network announced Wednesday that it will be providing drive-through mobile testing for the coronavirus.

Due to the limited number of tests available, the tests are by appointment only, FHN said.

Callers can call 815-599-7429 to make an appointment, starting 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th.

Callers will be screened, which means asking questions about any current symptoms, recent travel, and interactions with others, as well as determining if callers may be at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 as outlined below. Answers to these screening questions will determine if callers meet testing criteria and will provide direction for the next course of action, which may include testing at FHN’s mobile location.

People with fever and/or signs of lower respiratory illness such as cough or shortness of breath (not symptoms of a typical cold or upper respiratory condition) may be tested:

The COVID-19 test is a nasopharyngeal specimen swab, sometimes referred to as an NP swab or test. A long swab is inserted deep into the nasal cavity, often around 3 inches beyond where the nose attaches to the rest of the head, until the patient coughs.

The mobile test site will be located in the parking lot of FHN Specialty Care, at 25 North Harlem Avenue.

Patients must present a photo ID to confirm their appointment.

