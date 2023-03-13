FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is looking to fill public safety positions in police, fire and 911 dispatch.

The Freeport Police Department is currently hiring entry level police officers. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21-35 years old. The department also has openings for lateral transfers, which are officers with up to 10 years of law enforcement experience.

The department is offering a starting salary of $57,828.23 per year, with aggressive rate increases possible.

Freeport is also hiring telecommunicator operators at $19.41 per hour. The city said that the position is an essential, yet often overlooked part of public safety. The next testing date for this position will be held in April.

Finally, firefighter candidates must be 21-35 years old, unless exempt by state statute. They are offering an entry level salary of $47,665.32 per year, though they are also offering aggressive rate increases. Applications are due by May 1.

Those looking to apply for police and 911 dispatch should visit Freeport’s website.