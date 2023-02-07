FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue.

The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was not random.

No descriptions of possible suspects were given to the media. Freeport Police is asking that anyone with knowledge of the crime come forward and contact them at 815-253-8222.