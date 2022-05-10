FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Employees of Freeport’s FHN hospital raised over $4,000 in the “No Child Wet Behind” initiative, which was used to buy diapers and wipes for families.

One thousand cases of diapers and wipes were handed out on Tuesday, and families were also given baby wash, powder, and lotion.

“We like pairing it with Mother’s Day. It’s a nice pairing for our moms out there who need diapers. Diapers unfortunately are not covered by many of the social service resources out there for families. So, WIC and those type of things don’t provide diapers,” said FHN’s Director of Women’s Services, Linn Carter.

Last year, FHN gave out diapers to one hundred families. This year, they expect to double that amount.