Freeport hospital limiting visitors due to COVID-19 surge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — With COVID-19 cases once again surging, another area hospital is limiting the number of people who can visit.

Freeport’s FHN Memorial Hospital, 1045 W Stephenson St, said that the changes took effect on Monday. For the most part, all patients are only allowed one visitor per day. For COVID-19 patients, that visitor must be the same person for the length of their stay. Children who are in the hospital can have two visitors.

Visiting hours were also reduced, and are now 1-6:30 p.m. No one under 18-years-old is allowed inside.