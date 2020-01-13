Freeport hospital restricts visitors under 18 to halt spread of flu

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s FHN Memorial Hospital announced Monday a policy to restrict visitors under the age of 18 in order to fight the spread of the flu.

The hospital says it put the policy into effect in accordance with an Illinois Department of Public Health recommendation.

In addition to the visitor age restriction, only two visitors will be allowed to visit a patient at a time.

Visitors with fever, cough, or sore throat are asked not to visit, and if they do, to wear a mask, which will be provided.

