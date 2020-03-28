Freeport hospital trains staff for worst COVID-19 outcomes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Stateline hospital is taking precautions in case there’s an influx of COVID-19 patients.

FHN Memorial Hospital in FFreeport trained staff and providers at a tent in the hospital parking lot Saturday afternon. We first told you about the shelter on Thursday.

FHN administrators say the tent could increase the number of beds from 100 to 150. There are currently two positive coronavirus cases in Stephenson County.

FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport is currently caring for one 50-year-old patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories