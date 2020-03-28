Freeport hospital trains staff for worst COVID-19 outcomes

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Stateline hospital is taking precautions in case there’s an influx of COVID-19 patients.
FHN Memorial Hospital in FFreeport trained staff and providers at a tent in the hospital parking lot Saturday afternon. We first told you about the shelter on Thursday.
FHN administrators say the tent could increase the number of beds from 100 to 150. There are currently two positive coronavirus cases in Stephenson County.
FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport is currently caring for one 50-year-old patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
