Freeport in shock after high school basketball coach’s sudden death

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Aquin High School varsity girls basketball coach Adam Holder passed away suddenly Thursday night after experiencing a medical emergency during a game in Stockton.

Students, friends, family, and the community gathered Friday for a mass to remember him.

“He was someone who was always willing to help out, put his best foot forward, and apply himself to whatever we needed,” said Dominic DeMichele, Aquin’s director of marketing and communications.

DeMichele said he knew Holder from when he attended Aquin High School, prior to his employment there.

“I saw him everywhere from junior high games to high school events helping out with baseball helping out with women’s basketball,” DeMichele said.

Today, the community reflected on their memories of Holder, who served as a coach for more than a decade.

“The lessons he taught improved everyone around him, and these teachings are no more apparent than they are in his children, Emma, Jackson, Megan, and Andrew. Anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing the Holders will have a strong idea of what Adam meant, as well as what he stood for,” the school said in a statement on Friday.

“That dedication to Aquin, that belonging, that kind of leading from the front, not only being there when the plans are made but seeing them through to the end. That’s a lesson that will go a long long way with me,” DeMichele added.

A visitation for Coach Holder will be held Monday, January 31st from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, at 504 N. Walnut Street.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinus Church, at 1400 Kiwanis Drive.