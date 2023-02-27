FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport is warning residents to be alert for possible flooding as the Pecatonica River is expected to reach 13 feet by 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a press release, the city said residents are advised to take adequate action to prepare for rising flood levels.

Emergency personnel are warning residents not to walk or drive through floodwaters. Floodwaters can be fast moving and have strong currents. Additionally, the Freeport Fire Department is requesting that citizens do not enter flooded basements, as electrical panels become a fatal hazard.

The rise in the river level is attributed to ice and snow melt due to warmer temperatures this weekend, and Monday’s rain.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Sugar River in Brodhead, Wisconsin which could affect Green, Rock and Winnebago Counties.