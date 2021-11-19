Freeport kids get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at free clinic

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 8-year-old Truman Dobran and 10-year-old Cole Christiansen both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Freeport. They were two of about 30 kids who got the jab at a vaccination clinic.

“It stings a little bit, but the rest is pretty good,” Truman said after receiving the shot.

“It didn’t hurt at all. It felt like nothing. I got scared before it, because I didn’t know how I was going to feel,” Cole said.

FHN Memorial hosted the clinic, for children ages 5 to 11, at the Burchard Hills Family Healthcare Center.

“I just want to do everything I can to make him as healthy as possible, and stop this from spreading around to everyone else,” said Andy Dobran, Truman’s dad.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for younger children earlier this month.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, more than 160 kids, aged 5-11, have already received at least one dose in Stephenson County.

FHN’s Dr. Sarah Beaves says there’s more work to be done.

“[Kids are] like the main reservoir. That’s where a lot of our illness spreads from,” she said. “Colds, flu, everything. Before we had big daycares, we didn’t see all this illness. So, it’s definitely a source of spread to older people.”

Beaves suggests parents talk to their kids about why they should consider being immunized.

“Families that do have those conversations, I hear in rooms and they ask, ‘When do I get my vaccine?’ Those kids will ask, because they know. They’ve talked about it with their families and they want to protect grandma and grandpa, or what have you. Definitely, it makes a difference,” she said.

Andy Dobran said, “I think he (Truman) understands that it’s important, and he had a little anticipation about it, but he came in here and took it like a champ, and didn’t even feel it happen.”

FHN held a similar vaccination clinic for kids this past Saturday, and Beaves says the hospital is currently planning more for the future.