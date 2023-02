FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police hope that a new app will help them fight crime in the city.

The “TIP 411” app allows people to send in tips through their cell phone. Residents can also upload videos and photos that go straight to the police department.

Those without a smartphone can text police tips with the keyword “Freeport PD” to 847411.

Rockford also uses the “TIP 411” app.