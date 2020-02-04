Freeport man accused of domestic battery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Jesse Russell was taken into custody Monday after police allege that he slapped his 20-year-old girlfriend, knocking her to the floor where she hit her head.

According to Freeport Police, they were called to the 500 block of N Walnut around 8:28 a.m.

The victim told officers that the incident began with an argument in the home, and ended when she was knocked to the floor.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital after reporting being faint and having pain.

Russell was charged with Domestic Battery and was taken to the Stephenson County Jail and held on a $20,000 bond.

