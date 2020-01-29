Freeport man accused of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Geovanni Greco was arrested Tuesday after police say he sent his ex-girlfriend harassing messages, and threatened to kill her.

According to Freeport Police, officers met with the 30-year-old victim in the 800 block of W. Pleasant Street.

The victim alleged that Greco sent her threatening messages through Facebook Messenger and texts threatening to kill her or a family member.

Police arrested Greco in the 800 block of West Galena.

Greco, who was previously convicted of harassing the victim, was charged with two counts of Harassment through Electronic Communications.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

