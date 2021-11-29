Freeport man arrested after shooting at another man on Thanksgiving

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Joshua Picha, 27, was arrested after he reportedly shot at a 24-year-old man on Thanksgiving, according to Freeport Police.

Police said they were called to a unit block of West Main Street, where the victim told them he had been shot by a man from an apartment building. The victim was uninjured, and no property damage was found, police said.

Picha was identified as the suspect and arrested. He was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

Police did not say if a drug sale was the motive in the crime.