Freeport man allegedly stabs girlfriend during argument

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 56-year-old Carnell Peterson was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he stabbed his 30-year-old girlfriend in the leg with a pocket knife.

Freeport Police say they were called to an apartment on N. Van Buren Avenue around 3:15 a.m., where they say Peterson and his girlfriend had been involved in an argument which led to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Peterson was charged with felony Domestic Battery, an upgraded charge due to the fact that he was convicted of Domestic Battery in 2019.

He is being held at the Stephenson County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

